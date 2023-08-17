HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 438.12% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

INDP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics

In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Glen R. Anderson acquired 23,934 shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $56,005.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,190,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,536. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Glen R. Anderson purchased 44,354 shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $86,046.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,131,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Glen R. Anderson purchased 23,934 shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $56,005.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,190,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,536. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 108,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

