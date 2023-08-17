HC Wainwright Weighs in on IceCure Medical Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for IceCure Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 486.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of IceCure Medical from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

IceCure Medical Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ICCM opened at $1.04 on Thursday. IceCure Medical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IceCure Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

