HC Wainwright Weighs in on Quest Resource Holding Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Resource in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quest Resource’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Quest Resource’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $145.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Resource

In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 29,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $167,991.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $49,278.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 29,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $167,991.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,278.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $36,035.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,236.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 331,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Further Reading

