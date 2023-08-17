HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 454,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,549,000 after acquiring an additional 66,183 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.12. The stock had a trading volume of 746,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.36. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

