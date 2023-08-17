HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathryn A. Torres Sells 5,204 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $267.12 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.34 and a 200 day moving average of $271.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,474,000 after acquiring an additional 213,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,861,000 after buying an additional 149,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,862,000 after buying an additional 116,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after buying an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

