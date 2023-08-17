HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathryn A. Torres Sells 5,204 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
HCA Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $267.12 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.34 and a 200 day moving average of $271.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,474,000 after acquiring an additional 213,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,861,000 after buying an additional 149,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,862,000 after buying an additional 116,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after buying an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
