Head to Head Comparison: Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) & Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY)

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jianpu Technology and Locafy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Locafy has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.4% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Locafy shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Locafy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Locafy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $143.49 million 0.17 -$18.02 million ($0.70) -1.64 Locafy $3.06 million 2.29 -$3.69 million N/A N/A

Locafy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jianpu Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Locafy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology -9.41% -22.86% -10.28% Locafy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Locafy beats Jianpu Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products. It recommends financial products to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. The company also provides big data and system-based risk management, advertising and marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers. It operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

