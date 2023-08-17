Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Down 9.8% in July

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCAT

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at $711,205.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,277 shares of company stock worth $61,758 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $208,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $637,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $1,646,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.