Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Short Interest Update

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,712. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $11.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 1.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $669,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 428.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,176,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 953,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 84.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 328,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

