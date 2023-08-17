Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,993.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,357.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HTLD. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Heartland Express Trading Down 0.8 %

HTLD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. 467,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.39%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Articles

