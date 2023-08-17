Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Update

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,970,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 19,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.8 %

Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 2.04. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 10.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 325.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,053 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,623,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 40.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,091,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,168 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

