Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Up to $9.82

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $10.07. Hello Group shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 179,429 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Hello Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Hello Group from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hello Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Hello Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Hello Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.80 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,688,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hello Group by 276.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hello Group by 411.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,547,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 258.7% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,624 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

