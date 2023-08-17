Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $75.79 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Henry Schein by 3,594.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.