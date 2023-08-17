Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 94,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,120. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

