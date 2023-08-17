Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
HCCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
