Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $43,098.28

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $170.74 million and $43,098.28 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.67 or 0.00016782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018971 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,878.90 or 1.00112720 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.71832768 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $25,853.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.