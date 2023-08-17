Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12), reports. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,666.38% and a negative net margin of 115.80%. The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HRTX opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heron Therapeutics news, Director Adam Morgan purchased 2,486,744 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $3,406,839.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,986,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,839.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after buying an additional 473,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after buying an additional 325,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

