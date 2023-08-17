Heronetta Management L.P. Buys 4,000 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Heronetta Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline accounts for 6.0% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.62. 334,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,679. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

