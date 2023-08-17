Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Down 13.0% in July

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,500 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 946,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 355,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

HT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. 465,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,666. The company has a market cap of $260.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,075,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

