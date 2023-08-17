HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,900 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 563,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HF Foods Group Price Performance

Shares of HFFG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HF Foods Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Foods Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 111.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in HF Foods Group by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 3,237.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

Featured Stories

