High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Purchases C$43,041.95 in Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,041.95.
High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 11th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,315.12.
High Liner Foods Price Performance
Shares of HLF stock remained flat at C$12.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,697. High Liner Foods Inc has a twelve month low of C$12.08 and a twelve month high of C$15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$408.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75.
High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark cut their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLF
About High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
