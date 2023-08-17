High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Purchases C$43,041.95 in Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,041.95.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

On Friday, August 11th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,315.12.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

Shares of HLF stock remained flat at C$12.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,697. High Liner Foods Inc has a twelve month low of C$12.08 and a twelve month high of C$15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$408.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75.

High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$445.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.06 million. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 3.70%. Analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.8433824 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark cut their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLF

About High Liner Foods

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.