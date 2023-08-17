Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.05. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company's revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

