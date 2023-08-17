Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Lynne Chou O’keefe Sells 45,748 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 45,748 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $327,098.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 0.48. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,534 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 369.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,212 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

