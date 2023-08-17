HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Short Interest Update

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HireQuest Trading Up 3.0 %

HQI traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.09. 8,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,784. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.01. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on HireQuest from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at HireQuest

In related news, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,738.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in HireQuest during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 149,900.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HireQuest by 6,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in HireQuest by 6,108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

