HireQuest, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

HireQuest has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HireQuest to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

HireQuest Stock Performance

Shares of HQI stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $248.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.01. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of HireQuest from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HireQuest by 1,832.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 229,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the second quarter valued at $1,448,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 357.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 115.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 56,241 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

