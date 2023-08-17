HNI Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

HNI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. HNI has a payout ratio of 59.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HNI to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. HNI has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $563.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.29 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HNI will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HNI by 1,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of HNI by 89.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 459.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

HNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

