Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

NYSE:HOMB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 652,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.07 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 544.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

