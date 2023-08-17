Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $328.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $314.00 to $328.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HD. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $338.59.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,578. The stock has a market cap of $330.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.