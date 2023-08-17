Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $338.59.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $329.18. 2,075,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,578. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market cap of $330.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.50.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

