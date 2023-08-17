Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Home Depot updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.52-$15.52 EPS.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE HD opened at $333.03 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $334.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.59.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

