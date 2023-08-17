Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Guggenheim

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $338.59.

Shares of HD traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $327.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $329.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.50. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in Home Depot by 95.4% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

