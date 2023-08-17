Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $187.98. 345,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,523. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.50 and a 200 day moving average of $195.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

