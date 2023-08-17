Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Montchanin Asset Management LLC

Montchanin Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.8% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.16. The stock had a trading volume of 499,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,556. The firm has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.52.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

