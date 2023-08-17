Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

HOPE has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:HOPE remained flat at $9.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 420,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,738. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

