Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $110.04 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.85 or 0.00027483 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 10% against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $110.04 million and $6.76 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00094228 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00049310 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,020,150 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

