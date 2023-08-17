Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) General Counsel Christopher M. Crain Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher M. Crain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00.

Shares of HLI opened at $99.88 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $108.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $415.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after buying an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 437,656 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,610,000 after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,630,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,293,000 after buying an additional 40,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after buying an additional 69,927 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

