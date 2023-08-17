HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Get HP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

HP Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.30. 4,510,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,532,337. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.