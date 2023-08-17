H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

H&R Block has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. H&R Block has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

H&R Block Trading Up 9.7 %

H&R Block stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05.

Insider Activity

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 68.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in H&R Block by 109.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in H&R Block by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

