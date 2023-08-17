H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II Sells 91,192 Shares

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

H&R Block Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $38.78 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 191.27%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 149.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

