H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Short Interest Down 8.9% in July

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,760,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 15,100,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Shares of HRB opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 191.27%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.



H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

