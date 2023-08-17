H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 191.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in H&R Block by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in H&R Block by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

