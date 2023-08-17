H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.27% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,139,000 after buying an additional 1,002,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,164,000 after buying an additional 602,289 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

