H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.530-3.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

H&R Block Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of HRB opened at $38.78 on Thursday. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.27% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

