HST Ventures LLC Acquires 19,923 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

HST Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up approximately 8.1% of HST Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HST Ventures LLC owned about 0.06% of Global Payments worth $15,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.5 %

Global Payments stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.53. 1,596,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,104. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

