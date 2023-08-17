HST Ventures LLC Buys New Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTWO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 203,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $4,906,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Path Partners LP acquired a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $633,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,013,346.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $633,543.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 493,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,013,346.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

QTWO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 179,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $46.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Q2 from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

