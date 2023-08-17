HST Ventures LLC Makes New $17.16 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 459,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,164,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 8.8% of HST Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

WFC traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $42.45. 6,024,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,913,160. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30. The company has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.