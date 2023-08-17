HST Ventures LLC Purchases 9,431 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HST Ventures LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises approximately 1.8% of HST Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $371,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Allstate by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 10,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Allstate by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,104,000 after purchasing an additional 95,880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Allstate by 75.0% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 59,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 25,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.21. 893,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,657. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average of $115.61. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

