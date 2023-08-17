HST Ventures LLC Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

HST Ventures LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 432.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,846 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 3.6% of HST Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,639. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

