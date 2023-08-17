HST Ventures LLC Reduces Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

HST Ventures LLC cut its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,459 shares during the period. Air Lease accounts for approximately 13.3% of HST Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HST Ventures LLC owned 0.60% of Air Lease worth $26,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Air Lease by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Air Lease news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark acquired 2,600 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Lease Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AL stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 187,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.74%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

