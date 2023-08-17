HST Ventures LLC Sells 80,573 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

HST Ventures LLC decreased its position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,573 shares during the quarter. HST Ventures LLC owned 0.08% of loanDepot worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in loanDepot by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of loanDepot stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. 107,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.02.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
