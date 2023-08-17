HST Ventures LLC Takes $182,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,096 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 8,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.4 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.99. 1,194,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Stephens raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

