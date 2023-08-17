Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. Hudson Global has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $38.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Hudson Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

